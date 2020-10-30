Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NYSE:BRO opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $8,149,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $532,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,803,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,772,000 after purchasing an additional 114,814 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 206.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

