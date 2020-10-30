Brokers Set Expectations for TransAlta Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TAC. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NYSE TAC opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.11. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TransAlta by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

