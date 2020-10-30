Brokers Set Expectations for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – William Blair cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.57. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

HCA opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,838. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $81,520,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after purchasing an additional 631,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

