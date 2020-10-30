Brokers Set Expectations for Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

