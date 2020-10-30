Brokers Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,947,000 after buying an additional 2,781,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 2,402,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,574,000 after buying an additional 1,127,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

