Brokers Offer Predictions for Formula One Group’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Formula One Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at $24,490,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,031,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,092,000 after buying an additional 1,397,293 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,735,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,880,000 after buying an additional 513,813 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,270,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,003,000 after buying an additional 83,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

