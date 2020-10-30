Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$162.92 million for the quarter.

SIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.75 million and a PE ratio of -170.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$19.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s payout ratio is -1,354.35%.

About Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

