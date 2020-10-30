Brokerages Set Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Price Target at $22.00

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, August 24th.

THR stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $332.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 1.21. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce Thames bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $89,586.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

