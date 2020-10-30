Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target at C$9.27

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.87. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -76,500 shares in the company, valued at C($511,096.50). Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,000. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock worth $7,513,547.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

