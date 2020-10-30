Brokerages Set Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) PT at $1.26

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 504,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $115,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,925,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,072,860.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,190,251 shares of company stock worth $1,601,174 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,500 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 830,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 89,499 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

