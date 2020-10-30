Brokerages Set Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Target Price at $12.00

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,198,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Shone Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

