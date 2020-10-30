Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.21). Inogen posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $620.28 million, a PE ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inogen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Inogen by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

