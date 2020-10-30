Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $24,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after acquiring an additional 332,090 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 213,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $1,035,833.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 189,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

