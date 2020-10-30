Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $146.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,106,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock valued at $32,420,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

