Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total transaction of $28,657,031.25.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total transaction of $20,364,666.40.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $18,833,028.52.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $355.01 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $387.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.