Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Update

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of BCAUY stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.61. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

