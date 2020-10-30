Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRDCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgestone from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Bridgestone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bridgestone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Bridgestone stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

