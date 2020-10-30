Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of BYD opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

