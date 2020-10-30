Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.69.

Shares of BYD opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

