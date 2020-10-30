Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Boston Scientific underperformed its industry. Boston Scientific’s second-quarter 2020 sales at each of its core business segments and geographies were significantly down, affected by lower demand for non-COVID-19 healthcare products and elective procedures. Despite the company’s reduction in operational expenses, both the margins contracted massively on huge revenue loss. This time too, the company could not come out with any update on its full-year guidance. However, Boston Scientific’s MedSurg arm is expected to recover faster than other core segments due to comparatively less number of deferral procedures. BTG interventional medicines has performed well. We are also optimistic about the company’s investments to drive Electrophysiology.”

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.13.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,227 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,262,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,727,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,107,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

