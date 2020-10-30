Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $70.93 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 4079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.74.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.