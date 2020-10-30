Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.31

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 2080128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

