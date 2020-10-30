Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 2080128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBD.B. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of $731.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

