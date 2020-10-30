BMO Capital Markets Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $75.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on TFI International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.20.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.