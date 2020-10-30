Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Financial Survey

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

56.6% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and Ventas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluerock Residential Growth REIT $209.97 million 1.00 $36.74 million $0.82 10.43 Ventas $3.87 billion 3.84 $433.02 million $3.85 10.36

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ventas 5 9 2 0 1.81

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.03%. Ventas has a consensus target price of $40.47, suggesting a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 20.52% 43.18% 1.88% Ventas 10.49% 3.88% 1.64%

Risk & Volatility

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ventas beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to Ventas or the Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.