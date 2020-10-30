Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $106.84 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 110.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXA bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 782.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 60,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

