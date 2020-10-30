BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a growth of 382.5% from the September 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NYSE:BGR opened at $5.59 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

