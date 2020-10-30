BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $307,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $39.43 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

