BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $633.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

