BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTAI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.64.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

