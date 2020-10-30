BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $95.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

BTAI opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

