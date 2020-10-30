BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Walter Villiger Sells 100,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Walter Villiger sold 35,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,040,248.17.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Walter Villiger sold 44,697 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $1,270,288.74.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $1,381,831.98.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Walter Villiger sold 28,283 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $593,943.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,500.00.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.10 million, a PE ratio of -96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 145.10 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

