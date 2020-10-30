Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Takes $164,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $101.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08.

