Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BP by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in BP by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 99,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in BP by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 107,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 57,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. BP plc has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

