Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $66,031,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.14, for a total transaction of $394,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $219,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,466 shares of company stock valued at $20,298,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $335.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.67 and a 200-day moving average of $394.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $150.41 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

