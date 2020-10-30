Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,852,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,178,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,416,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $79.51 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.