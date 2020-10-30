Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Invests $375,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 73,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,606,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.55. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.