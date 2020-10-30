Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,113 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

Shares of GS stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

