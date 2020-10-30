Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 65,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 118,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,113,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE:XOM opened at $32.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

