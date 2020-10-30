Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,470 PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 126,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

NYSEARCA:MFEM opened at $22.71 on Friday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

