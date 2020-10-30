Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $23.92 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

