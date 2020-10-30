BidaskClub Upgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to “Strong-Buy”

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $360.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.31. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $371.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $2,024,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,633,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,282 shares of company stock worth $12,181,907. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

