BidaskClub Upgrades Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to “Sell”

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

MRSN opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,963 shares of company stock worth $1,273,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

