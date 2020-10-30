BidaskClub Upgrades Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Buy

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

INFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,169 shares of company stock worth $301,744. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.