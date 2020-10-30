BidaskClub Upgrades Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Buy

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

AXNX opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.09.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $391,155.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,894 shares of company stock worth $4,484,666. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after buying an additional 1,475,668 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,489,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 388,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 516,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 337,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.