BidaskClub Upgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Sell

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

ARCE opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a PE ratio of -127.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 89.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 20.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 1.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.