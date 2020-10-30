BidaskClub Upgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Sell

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
ARCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.
ARCE opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a PE ratio of -127.78 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 89.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 20.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 1.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
