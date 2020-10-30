BidaskClub Upgrades Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to “Strong-Buy”

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMKR. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of AMKR opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $59,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,339.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $542,205. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

