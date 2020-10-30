BidaskClub Downgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Hold

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDC. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, CEO David B. Katzman bought 1,278,130 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556 over the last ninety days. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after purchasing an additional 422,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after buying an additional 2,001,197 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $14,709,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 618,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

