BidaskClub Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Hold

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,689 shares of company stock worth $159,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 280,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 125.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

