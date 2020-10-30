BidaskClub Downgrades Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) to Strong Sell

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

PRSP opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

